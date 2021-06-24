Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

LON VOD opened at GBX 130.66 ($1.71) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.66. The stock has a market cap of £36.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

