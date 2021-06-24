Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €217.95 ($256.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €224.07. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

