Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VOR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,746. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $741.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

