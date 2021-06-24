Vortex Defi Market Capitalization Tops $69,488.40 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $69,488.40 and approximately $13,783.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

