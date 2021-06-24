Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 177,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 226,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 450,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

