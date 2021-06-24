W Green Pay (WGP) Market Cap Hits $113,546.09

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $113,546.09 and $6,709.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.00619824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay's total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

