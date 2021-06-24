Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.99 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $2,081.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00354778 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,893,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

