Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WBA opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

