Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 1,005,832 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,649,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. The stock has a market cap of $383.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

