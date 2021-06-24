Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

