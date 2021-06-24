Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of Watts Water Technologies worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS stock opened at $141.96 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.