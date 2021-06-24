Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Tops $13.73 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $13.73 million and $460,082.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00163925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.08 or 0.99995235 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

