WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $164.63 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. WAX has a total market cap of $164.63 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00095588 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,744,942,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,348,055 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

