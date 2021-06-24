Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.69 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.17.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

