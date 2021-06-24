WaykiChain (WICC) Price Down 37.8% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00604923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000289 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

