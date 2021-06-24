WazirX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.69 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. WazirX has a total market cap of $365.40 million and approximately $27.69 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00099552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00162732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,201.96 or 0.99703665 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.