WeBlock 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,621.00 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, WeBlock has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeBlock has a total market capitalization of $72,067.48 and $8,621.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00618531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

WeBlock Coin Profile

WON is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip . The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

Buying and Selling WeBlock

