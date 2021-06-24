Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 22,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

