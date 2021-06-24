Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Denbury (DEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denbury (NYSE: DEN):
- 6/17/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “
- 4/26/2021 – Denbury had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denbury stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $80.27.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
