Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY):

6/21/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

6/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

6/8/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.87.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$40,999.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,992.55. Insiders have sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338 over the last three months.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.