Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSP Group (SSPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (LON: SSPG):
- 6/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/4/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.
SSPG stock opened at GBX 299.90 ($3.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.60. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.
In other news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).
