Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSP Group (SSPG)

6/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/4/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 299.90 ($3.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.60. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

