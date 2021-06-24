Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

6/20/2021 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

6/20/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $595.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $605.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $523.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $523.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $570.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $580.00 to $665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

6/14/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $610.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $577.17. 81,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. The company has a market cap of $275.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $579.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

