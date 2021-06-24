Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB):

6/15/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

6/7/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

6/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

6/3/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

6/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$38.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

5/20/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

5/18/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$43.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.99. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

