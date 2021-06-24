Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 5.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 612,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,289,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

