Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

