West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.43. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $361.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

