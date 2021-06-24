Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 96,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,281,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $882.12 million, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

