Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $578.56

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $578.56 or 0.01645834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $299,235.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00099870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00163274 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.82 or 0.99869432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

