Wilder World Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $247,744.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

