Wilder World (WILD) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $259,904.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

