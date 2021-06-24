WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 211,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,672,688 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $27.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.