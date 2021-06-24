Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.45. Winpak shares last traded at C$43.18, with a volume of 149,814 shares.

WPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. Research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

