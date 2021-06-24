WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 2,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

