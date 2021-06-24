WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:USDU)

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,782% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

Shares of USDU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 3,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 734.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,329,000.

