Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,302 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $968,793,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after acquiring an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.56. 31,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,979. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

