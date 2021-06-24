Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 454,515 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of MFA Financial worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MFA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MFA Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 39,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,630. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

