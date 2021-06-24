Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 621.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 111,779 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 372,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.54. 3,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

