Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

ETAC remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

