Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,514,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,802. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

