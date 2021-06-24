Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,508 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of CONX worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at $387,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at $568,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,029. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

