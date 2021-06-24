Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 246.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. 61,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

