Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 997.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in CIT Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

