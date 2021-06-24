Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFFT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 7,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,040. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

