Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287,087 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AGNC Investment worth $23,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,357,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

