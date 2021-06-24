Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 566.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,288 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 15,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

