Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,107. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

