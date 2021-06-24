Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,655 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of TCF Financial worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,439,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 802,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCF traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 1,446,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,580. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

