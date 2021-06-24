Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.75% of CHP Merger worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in CHP Merger by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,644,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,195 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $4,164,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at $812,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

NASDAQ CHPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,416. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.