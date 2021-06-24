Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,876 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,705. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

