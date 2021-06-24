Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,576. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

